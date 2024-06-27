Paddy cultivation on five perennial canals banned

HYDERABAD - Senior member Board of Revenue Baqullah Unar has imposed a complete ban on Rice cultivation for the year 2024 on perennial Canals, Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and Khairpur West and East feeders. According to a notification on Wednesday, the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and assistant Commissioners having jurisdiction over the command area of Canals/feeders have been directed to take necessary measures to restrict Rice cultivation by issuing notices to the khatedars of banned area as well as utilizing the services of Electronic and Print Media.