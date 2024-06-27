Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Paddy cultivation on five perennial canals banned

APP
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -   Senior member Board of Revenue Baqullah Unar has imposed a complete ban on Rice cultivation for the year 2024 on perennial Canals, Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and  Khairpur West and East  feeders. According to a notification on Wednesday, the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and assistant Commissioners having jurisdiction over  the command area of Canals/feeders have been directed  to take  necessary measures to restrict Rice cultivation by issuing notices  to the khatedars of banned area as well as utilizing  the services of Electronic and Print Media.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024