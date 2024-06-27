Pakistan reacts to US resolution calling for full probe into election irregularities

Islamabad says US resolution stems from an incomplete understanding of political situation, electoral process in Pakistan n Pakistan upholds constitutionalism, rule of law: FO.

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Wednesday said US House of Representatives’ resolution on political situation in Pakistan stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding the passage of House Resolution 901, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believes that timing and context of this resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of Pak-US bilateral ties.

She said Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan believes in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding and such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective.

She said we hope that the U.S Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries.

The US lawmakers supporting resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’, claimed that the approval highlighted the United States’ commitment to promoting democratic values globally.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged US President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

It emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into any claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s 2024 elections.

HR 901 also condemned efforts to suppress democratic participation in Pakistan. It specifically denounced harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, and restrictions on internet access, as well as any violations of human, civil, or political rights.

The decisive vote underscored the House’s commitment to supporting democratic institutions and human rights in Pakistan, marking a notable moment in US foreign policy.

Congressman Rich McCormick, a Georgia Republican, sponsored the resolution. Congressman Daniel Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan, co-sponsored it. The original resolution was introduced in the House on Nov 30, 2023 and the text was amended on June 18 this year.

Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian Affairs at Washington’s Wilson Center, said that the resolution will not have much impact on the Biden administration’s policy toward Pakistan as the administration itself has called for an investigation into election irregularities. “But the vote does raise questions about what additional legislation we could see regarding Pakistan,” he added.

The passage electrified Imran’s supporters in the US, who clogged social media with their comments. The PTI also shared the development on X.