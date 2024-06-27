Thursday, June 27, 2024
Past in Perspective

“You can kill a revolutionary but you can never kill the revolution” –Fred Hampton

Past in Perspective
June 27, 2024
Past in Perspective

The modern era began when the French people rebelled against the king and nobility in 1789. The principles of the Revolution—liberty, equality, and fraternity—resonated throughout Europe and influenced political discourse. While the Reign of Terror that followed exposed the darker side of revolution, the fall of the Bastille represented the downfall of despotism. The Revolution came to an end with Napoleon’s ascent and demise. Even after two centuries, its influence is still great, motivating people all around the world to fight for freedom and democracy. The legacy of the French Revolution continues to provide light on the ongoing struggle for social justice and human rights. The concepts of democracy, social equality, and human rights from the French Revolution are relevant to Pakistan’s current difficulties. Pakistan is currently facing political instability, ideological disagreements, and inequality, thus the lessons learned from the Revolution are applicable to the country’s efforts to create a more equitable and democratic society.

