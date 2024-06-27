PBFF, International Business & Professional Corporation (UK) ink MoU

PARIS - An MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Business Forum France (PBFF) and International Business & Professional Corporation (UK) took place on Wednesday.

The occasion was graced by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to France. The event started with opening remarks from Yasir Khan followed by introduction of Pakistan Business Forum France by Sahibzada Ateeq. Salman Afzal presented a brief overview of various activities and initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Business Forum France with a glimpse of future projects. Notable speakers included Mr Rizwan and Amir Khan from International Business and Professional Corporation (UK). Hamza Taj highlighted the role of media in building image of the country and the difference of perspective of a foreign investor and an investor from Pakistani diaspora. Later, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal presented the vision of Pakistan Business Forum France in taking further the initiatives of SIFC to attract investment in Pakistan. He also informed that a delegation of prospective investors under the auspices of PBFF and guidance of Pakistan Mission in France is likely to visit Pakistan next month. He further shared that members of PBFF are likely to visit the upcoming 2nd International Food & Agriculture Exhibition (Food Ag) which will be held from 9th to 11th August, 2024 in Karachi.

The event ended with keynote address by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to France, who expressed that both government and private sector share the same vision when it comes to economic uplift of the country. He appreciated the role and efforts of PBFF in taking the mission of attracting investment for Pakistan. He also encouraged that collaborations like this strengthen diaspora and eventually are good for economic development of the country and ensured his full support for all initiatives taken for economic uplift of the country and enhancement of bilateral trade.