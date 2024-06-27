People sitting in parliament lack integrity, says Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the people who are sitting in the parliament have nothing to do with the democracy and the constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking at an event held by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the election process should be protected from becoming hostage to promote the democratic values.

“It is an irony of the situation that political parties in Pakistan do not have democracy in the parties,” he said, adding that only the JI and the lawyers’ community have democracy in their sections.

He said participations in the American wars on Pakistani soils against terrorism had nothing to do with the democracy and constitution.

He hopped that Pakistan would reach its true destination provided the justice system was strengthened in the country.