PM invites opposition to sit with Govt to sort out issues

Web Desk
10:35 AM | June 27, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again invited the opposition to sit with the government to sort out the issues and take the country forward on the path of development.

Responding to the points raised by Ali Muhammad Khan on cut motions in the National Assembly today, he regretted that his repeated offers for the Charter of Economy following the 2018 elections were never responded in a positive manner.

The Prime Minister lamented the bitterness in politics and questioned who is responsible for it.

Alluding to the excesses meted out to his family and the party leaders in the past, the Prime Minister said he does not want happening the same to the opposition.   

He emphasized that justice should always prevail.  

