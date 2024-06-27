Preparations for PK-22 Bajaur by-polls underway

PESHAWAR - Preparations for the upcoming by-election on the vacant Provincial Assembly seat PK-22 Bajaur scheduled for July 11 are nearing completion, as reviewed in a meeting chaired by Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan.

The meeting, attended by Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin, Director IT Abdul Qadir, and other officials, provided an overview of the arrangements. It was reported that 12 candidates are contesting in the election, including representatives from Sunni Ittehad Council, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, PPP Parliamentarians, Awami National Party, and seven independent candidates.

Key updates included the completion of training for the District Returning Officer (DRO) and District Monitoring Officer (DMO), with polling staff training scheduled from July 1 to July 7. Over 179,000 voters, comprising 99,038 male and 79,972 female voters, are eligible to cast their votes.

Security measures have been intensified, with arrangements for a dedicated control room at the Provincial Election Commissioner’s office to address complaints promptly. The election campaign is under strict monitoring, with recent actions taken against violators of the code of conduct, such as the Chairman of Sub-Division Nawagai.

The Provincial Election Commissioner emphasized coordination with district administration to ensure a peaceful and transparent polling process.