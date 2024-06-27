PTI to move IHC against 'travesty of justice' in illegal marriage case

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Omar Ayub said on Thursday the party would move the Islamabad High Court against, what he said, absolutely ridiculous decision of the district and sessions court of Islamabad.

Speaking to media outside Islamabad's court after rejection of former premier Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's plea for suspension of sentences in the alleged illegal marriage case, he declared it a travesty of justice.

"We had clearly told Shehbaz Sharif that we would not hold negotiations with anyone until our leader Imran Khan is released from the jail. Shehbaz Sharif is not the prime minister as he was elected on Form- 47. We will challenge this absolutely ridiculous verdict in the Islamabad High Court through our lawyers," he said.

The district and sessions court of Islamabad, in a much anticipated verdict, rejected PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's plea seeking suspension of sentences. District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced the verdict he reserved on June 25.

The court also issued a detailed verdict.