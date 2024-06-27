Punjab Assembly approves finance bill

LAHORE - Following five days of extensive discussion on the budget estimates, the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday approved the finance bill for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a majority vote. Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan signed the bill and sent it to the Punjab governor for his assent the same day. Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman moved the bill, which was approved with a majority vote with the Opposition voting against it. Before passage of the bill, Opposition member Nadeem Qureshi condemned the steep increase in the tariff after the usage of 200 electricity units. Other assembly members discussed the issues of their respective constituencies. The bill envisages a hike in excise and stamp duty besides the increase in property tax and certain fees in respect of revenue and courts. The House approved the Board of Revenue’s proposal to amend the Court Fee Act for enhancement of certain fees since such fees have not been revised for a considerable time. According to the statement of objects and reasons as mentioned in the bill, the new changes are necessary for maintaining the equilibrium between the rates of fees and the rate of inflation. Through the finance bill, the Assembly also approved amendments to the Stamp Act to revise the current rates of stamp duties. Once the finance bill becomes an Act of the Assembly following the signatures of the Punjab governor, the Excise department will impose life-time token tax on vehicles for 10 years with 10 per cent depreciation in tax rate for each year to mobilize the revenue as subsequent owners do not pay the token tax.

Moreover, the token tax regime will be shifted from engine capacity to invoice base value to collect more tax from owners of high value vehicles keeping in view the great variation in prices of various model vehicles with same engine capacity.

The finance bill also proposes changes in the immoveable property tax by transitioning from a rental-based evaluation system to a capital value system.

Also, the Excise Duty Act has been amended for enhancement in the rate of excise duty ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per ton of mineral. Through the finance bill, Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act has also been amended to end litigation being faced by Punjab Revenue Authority in respect of adversity impacting the provincial revenues.

The session chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan started two hours and ten minutes late. Before the bill’s approval, treasury and opposition members reached a consensus on determining the authority for increasing the salaries of assembly members after they had debate over the issue.

Opposition member Rana Aftab’s point of order regarding the authority for increasing members’ salaries and allowances brought government and opposition members to the same page. The members stated that they are public representatives, and the Speaker represents them in the House. The Speaker should take the budget for members’ salaries and allowances from the government and decide on it. They emphasized that they are public representatives and not government employees.

Sami Ullah Khan of the PML-N also supported the stance taken by the opposition members on the issue of increase in salaries of Assembly members. The speaker reserved the ruling on determining the authority for increasing the members’ salaries and allowances. After the agenda was completed, the speaker adjourned the session until 2 PM on Thursday.