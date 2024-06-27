Thursday, June 27, 2024
Punjab government to amend 'Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance'

Web Desk
9:58 PM | June 27, 2024
National

The Punjab government has decided to make an amendment in ‘Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001’ to regulate kite flying across the province.

Punjab Department of Law with the consultation of the standing committee for law has sent the summary of the ordinance to the chief minister office.

As per sources, imprisonment of six months to three years and 0.5 million fine have been proposed against kite makers, under the amended ordinance.

Children will also be fined under the ordinance and penalties have been proposed against parents of violators.

Provincial Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth asserted that the motive behind the amendment in the ordinance is to crack down on the violators of kite flying.

