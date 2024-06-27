Punjab government to amend 'Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance'

The Punjab government has decided to make an amendment in ‘Prohibition of Ordinance 2001’ to regulate across the province.

Punjab Department of Law with the consultation of the standing committee for law has sent the summary of the ordinance to the chief minister office.

As per sources, imprisonment of six months to three years and 0.5 million fine have been proposed against kite makers, under the amended ordinance.

Children will also be fined under the ordinance and penalties have been proposed against parents of violators.

Provincial Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth asserted that the motive behind the amendment in the ordinance is to crack down on the violators of .