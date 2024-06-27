Punjab IGP announces major initiatives for police service enhancement, welfare

Lahore - The Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said that the police station is the basic unit of the Punjab Police, and upgrading its functioning to provide immediate policing services and justice to the citizens is the mission. IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that the entire force should perform their duties with more hard work, dedication, and sincerity and accelerate the process of crime eradication. The IGP said that Punjab Police are spending Rs10 million daily from their resources on the welfare of the constabulary. “This year, we are providing educational scholarships worth Rs1 billion to the children of the police force,” he maintained, adding that a new series of promotions based on merit has started in the police force, and there will be 700 more promotions in PHP soon. Similarly, hundreds of merit-based promotions will be given in all wings, including Safe City Authority and CTD. The IGP said that the National Police Foundation is starting a housing project to solve the housing issue for police employees, which will provide thousands of employees with their own homes. IGP Dr Usman Anwar, while commending the police teams for their outstanding performance in crime prevention, instructed them to further intensify the crackdown. He encouraged police teams for successfully tracing the heinous crimes with cash rewards and commendation certificates. 71 officers and personnel from Faisalabad and Sahiwal regions were encouraged with commendation certificates and cash rewards. In the ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the IGP awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 17 teams from Okara, 8 from Sahiwal, 5 from Pakpattan, 7 from Faisalabad, 2 from Toba Tek Singh, and 1 team from Jhang. These police teams successfully worked out cases of robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom, and other heinous crimes, arresting the criminals and brought them to justice. Additional IGP Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Admin Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan, SP Investigation Allama Iqbal Town Mughees Ahmad Hashmi, ASP Gulberg Muhammad Raza, and other officers were also present.