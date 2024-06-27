Punjab ombudsman takes notice of child’s death in Pakpattan Jail

LAHORE - The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has taken notice of a 10-years old boy’s death in Pakpattan jail a few days ago, upon an application/letter by Barrister Sarmad Ali, the Director Legal Awareness Watch (LAW). Barrister Sarmad Ali wrote to the Office of Chief Provincial Commissioner (OCPCC) - Ombudsman Punjab on June 4, 2024, demanding an action to be taken against the concerned authorities. Minors must be housed in rehabilitation centres instead of adult-prisons, according to Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 (JJSA), he maintained. He submitted that the office of commissioner must act to obtain or summon autopsy report of the deceased (child) to find out whether he hanged himself or killed by his barrack fellows or else. Responding to the letter sent by Barrister Sarmad Ali, the office of the Ombudsman Punjab has asked the Superintendent Jail Pakpattan to submit reply on July 3, 2024.