Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar inaugurates 40-day Summer Sports Camps

ABU DHABI - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated the 40-day Summer Sports Camps at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Lahore on Wednesday. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Sports Coordinator Malik Anoosh Khokhar, Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and a large number of young camp probables and their parents and their parents were also present on this occasion. Talking to media on this occasion, Faisal Khokhar said that Summer Sports Camps have started across the Punjab province in which more than 1,200 male and female children are participating. “The participating children will be trained in more than 16 games in the Summer Sports Camp.” He said that more than 400 children have been registered in the swimming alone. “A team of experts will monitor the performance of all participants and select the talented players for further grooming purely on the basis of their performance.”He said that top performing female athletes of recently held Pink Games are being given monthly stipends. “Punjab Sports Department is taking effective steps for the development of sports across the performance. Through these steps, we are preparing a nursery of talented players in every sport. We will continue to organize such events in the future under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,” he added.