Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Qaisara Elahi denies reconciliation with Shujaat, Q-League

Qaisara Elahi denies reconciliation with Shujaat, Q-League
Web Desk
7:55 PM | June 27, 2024
National

Qaisara Elahi, wife of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, denied any family reconciliation with Chaudhry Shujaat or the PML-Q.

She said that Shujaat Hussain had no role in Parvez Elahi's release from jail. She stressed that these claims are false and said Parvez Elahi was released by the grace of Allah, with justice served by the courts.

She said that Parvez Elahi had sent a message to Chaudhry Shujaat, saying that nothing would change until their stolen mandate is returned. Both Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will remain with the PTI, she held.

Qaisara Elahi further clarified that Parvez Elahi explicitly declared in his recent statement that he is not willing to join the Q-League. She dismissed these rumours as baseless.

She also blamed Shujaat's sons, accusing them of spreading lies against their family. She also questioned their motives for disseminating such false information. 

Pakistan to pass resolution against US House demand: Ishaq Dar

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024