RDA seals 27 properties

Rawalpindi - Under the directives of the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings on Fateh Jang Road on Wednesday.

The squad sealed 27 properties, including five hotels, seven shops, six markets, two service stations, three plazas, pipe block factory, poultry farm, and autos and care center, according to an RDA spokesperson. The operation was executed by the Enforcement Squad, which included the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials, with support from the Naseerabad Police. The properties sealed include Al Madina Hotel, Service Station, Madni Hotel, Al-Noor Hotel, Al-Moneum Shop, Zareen Khan Market, Pakistan Hotel, Shaheen Market, Sabreen Plaza, Pakeza Ford, ZN Autos & Care Centre, Qutba Poultry Form, and others.

The owners of these properties Mr. Kamran, Mr. Zaheer khan, Muhammad Rasheed, Abdul Rehman, Kamran Yusuf, Haji Yunas, Zareen Khan, Noman Khan, Shoaib, Kabir Hussain, Nabeel Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Sammunder Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Meer Saleem Khan, Hanif Ahmed, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Sufiyan, Rizwan Sardar, Adil Mahmood, Muhammad Shafique Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Tariq, Ghulam Maqbool, Muhammad Bilal and Haji Barkat were found in violation of approved plans and maps. They breached the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The DG of RDA has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities impartially.

Furthermore, the Building Control Wing has been tasked with surveying fees and charges related to the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and complementary building plans to regularize all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction. The RDA urges the general public to take moral responsibility in removing any form of encroachment to prevent further losses.