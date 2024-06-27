Relatives demand justice as Sargodha boy succumbs to police torture

SARGODHA - A young man was killed after being subjected to physical torture by Kotmomin police here on Wednesday.

According to the heirs, Anaytullah (22) resident of Aminabad Bhulwal came to Kotmomin for his personal work few days ago where the team nabbed him in doubt of alleged mobile phones dacoity case.

The police tortured him severely and handed over to the family in deteriorated condition after proven his innocence. He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last. The heirs staged a protest and demanded chief minister Punjab for taking the stern action over the cruelty of the police.

Meanwhile, Sargodha District Police officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi constituted an investigation team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Farhan Aslam and sought the inquiry report at earliest.

One killed, three injured in firing incident

A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident in Salum area, in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Wednesday. The police said that Sarfraz (50), Aziz (44), Ali (40) and Afzal (39) were going to Sargodha by a vehicle when their rivals opened fire at them in Salum area.

Resultantly, Muhammad Sarfraz died on the spot while three others sustained bullet injuries.

The police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Sargodha for legal formalities.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi took the notice of incident and ordered police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Old enmity claims life

A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Luk area Mangywala on Wednesday. Sadr police said that Muhammad Irfan (22) resident of Mangywala was present in main Luk Morr market area when his rivals including Muhammad Liaqat Haider and others ended his life after opening fire at him. The police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

PFA discards 110 litres adulterated milk in Sargodha

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Wednesday discarded 110 litres of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked four milk carrying vehicles and 26 milk shops and inspected 150,000 litres of milk on the spot. The team discarded 110 litres tainted milk and imposed fine of Rs61,000 on various milk shops and Rs13,000 on four milk carrying vehicles as well, he added.

11 booked over water theft in Sargodha

The irrigation authorities caught 11 farmers involved in stealing water from canals, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department conducted raids at Chak 29 NB, Chak 28 NB, Chak 61 NB and Hujjan and caught 11 farmers including Tahir Abbas, Asad, Nawaz, Pervaiz, Abdul Ghafoor and others over stealing water. The police have registered separate cases.