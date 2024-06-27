Rethinking Family Planning in Pakistan

The global population is starting to stabilize after a period of rapid growth, but high fertility rates in developing countries, including Pakistan, continue to outpace advancements in economic development, education, and healthcare. This imbalance reduces access to essential services and sometimes leads to violence and extremism. As the world’s fifth most populous country, Pakistan’s 2.4% annual population growth rate could see its population increase from 208 million to 310 million by 2050. This growth will have significant socioeconomic and environmental impacts. Despite political efforts to raise the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) to 50% by 2025, the rate has stagnated at around 30-35% since 2007. In Pakistan, family planning and reproductive health are often seen as the sole responsibility of women. Programs and interventions have traditionally focused on women, placing the burden of contraceptive use and child spacing on them. However, this approach overlooks the crucial role of men in these decisions. In a patriarchal society, it is essential to engage men as active participants in family planning and reproductive health.

The prevailing narrative in Pakistan reflects broader societal norms that reinforce gender inequalities. Women are expected to manage household affairs, including family size, but decisions about family planning are influenced by both partners. Men, often the heads of households and decision-makers, play a significant role yet are frequently left out of family planning initiatives. Engaging men in family planning is necessary for these programs to be effective. Research shows that when men are involved, contraceptive use increases, and women face fewer health risks from unplanned pregnancies. Male involvement can also lead to more equitable relationships, where both partners share responsibility for family health and wellbeing.

One of the key barriers to male involvement is the cultural norms that define masculinity and gender roles. In many parts of Pakistan, discussing reproductive health and contraception is considered taboo, particularly for men. This cultural stigma prevents open communication about family planning between partners and within communities. To overcome this, we need to challenge these norms and create an environment where men feel comfortable discussing reproductive health. Educational campaigns and community-based programs can play a crucial role in changing attitudes and behaviors. These initiatives should educate men about the importance of family planning, the various contraceptive methods available, and their role in supporting their partners. Involving religious and community leaders can help address cultural and religious misconceptions about family planning.

Healthcare providers also play a significant role. Training healthcare workers to engage men in conversations about reproductive health can help bridge the gap. Clinics should provide male-friendly services and ensure men feel welcome and comfortable seeking information and support. Policy changes are also needed to support gender-transformative approaches in family planning. Government and non-governmental organizations should prioritize programs that target men and encourage their participation. This includes funding for research on male involvement in family planning and developing policies that promote gender equality in reproductive health. Gender-transformative approaches to family planning are not just about including men but also promoting gender equality. When men and women share responsibility for family planning, it can lead to more balanced and respectful relationships. Women can make informed choices about their reproductive health, and men can understand the impact of family planning on their families’ health and wellbeing.

In conclusion, it is time for Pakistan to rethink its approach to family planning and reproductive health to meet FP2030 and SDGs commitments and goals. By adopting gender-transformative approaches that actively engage men, we can improve the effectiveness of family planning programs, promote gender equality, and enhance the health and wellbeing of our communities. Family planning should be a shared responsibility, requiring the involvement of both partners to create a healthier and more equitable society.

Dr. Sulaman Ijaz

The writer is a Researcher at National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), Islamabad.