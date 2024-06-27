‘She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched in Lahore with shortlisted women-led startups

The highly anticipated ‘She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ competition kicked off its Lahore City round, co-organized by CIRCLE Women Association and LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship. The event, held at the LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship, saw the participation of 15 shortlisted women-led startups vying for a chance to compete in the National Finale in August.

This year marks the successful eighth year of ‘She Loves Tech in Pakistan’, spearheaded by the leading non-profit organization CIRCLE Women. Due to the overwhelming number of innovative applications, a record-breaking 15 startups were shortlisted in Lahore. Nine startups presented their ideas in a physical round, while five competed virtually.

The winners of the Lahore city round will progress to the National Finale, which will be held in Lahore in August. The event was graced by esteemed guests including Ahsan Chugtai, Board Member at CIRCLE Women, and Farid Malik, Board Member at NBP. Additionally, an insightful panel discussion featuring Dr. Sheharyar Shahid (LUMS), Sadaf Tajammal (TiE Lahore), and Sadaffe Abid (CIRCLE Women) took place, offering valuable insights to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

CIRCLE Women brought ‘She Loves Tech’, the world's largest women and startup competition, to Pakistan in 2017. Held in over 70 countries, this global platform empowers women in technology by providing them with a platform to showcase their groundbreaking ideas, connect with industry leaders, and gain access to invaluable mentorship.