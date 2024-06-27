Showers of respite in Karachi ahead of monsoon

Rain and wind made weather pleasant in several parts of Karachi on Thursday.

Several areas including North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Squire, Isa Nagri and Jail Chowrangi had rain and windstorm which broke the spell of heatwave.

It also rained in Umarkot and Tharparkar. A cloudy weather somewhat provided relief to heat-stricken people in Hyderabad as well.

The country has been in the grip of hot and sultry weather conditions, with temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in most parts.

The Meteorological Department, however, forecast rains in parts of the country from June 26 to July 1.

It says heavy rains and winds are expected from June 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several areas including those of Chitral, Swat, Mansehra and Abbotabad are likely to have excessive rains.

The department warns that there is a risk of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Narowal due to extreme rains from June 28 to 30.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high alert about rainfall in the coming monsoon season.

The PDMA issued a notification about the start of the monsoon season from July 1, cautioning that about 15 to 50mm of rainfall is likely in the first week of July.

In the second week of July, the expected rainfall will be 25 to 35mm.

There is a risk of urban flooding and hill torrents in South Punjab, says the authority.