Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Governor meets Turkish Ambassador

Sindh Governor meets Turkish Ambassador
APP
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci in Islamabad. In the meeting, bilateral relations, increase in trade, investment and other matters of interest were discussed, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor’s House here on Wednesday. The matters related to investments under SIFC were also discussed in the meeting. The Governor Sindh said that various sectors in the province are very attractive for investment and Turkish investors should invest in the province, in this regard the government will provide them with all possible support. The Turkish Ambassador said that Turkish investors are very keen in various sectors of the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024