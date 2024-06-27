Speaker calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

LAHORE - In the defamation law, the Rahmat-ul-Alamin Authority has given me a strong argument. The best way to eradicate immorality and indecency from society is to follow the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, organized by the National Rahmat-ul-Alamin and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Authority at Punjab University.

The seminar was attended by Chairman of the National Rahmat-ul-Alamin and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Authority Pakistan Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Chairman of the Taha Qureshi Foundation Taha Qureshi, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr.HammadLakhvi, and others.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that one of the most valuable aspects of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the kind treatment of non-Muslims. The solution to every problem in society lies in the exemplary conduct and noble character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that the KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida is a comprehensive charter of human rights, and each word of it still resonates in our hearts today. The KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida sheds light on all aspects of human rights, including economic, social, financial, and inheritance rights.

Departing from religion and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) has eliminated the compassion within us, he added.