Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Speaker calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Our Staff Reporter
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  In the defamation law, the Rahmat-ul-Alamin Authority has given me a strong argument. The best way to eradicate immorality and indecency from society is to follow the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, organized by the National Rahmat-ul-Alamin and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Authority at Punjab University.

The seminar was attended by Chairman of the National Rahmat-ul-Alamin and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Authority Pakistan Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Chairman of the Taha Qureshi Foundation Taha Qureshi, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr.HammadLakhvi, and others.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that one of the most valuable aspects of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the kind treatment of non-Muslims. The solution to every problem in society lies in the exemplary conduct and noble character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that the KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida is a comprehensive charter of human rights, and each word of it still resonates in our hearts today. The KhutbahHujjat-ul-Wida sheds light on all aspects of human rights, including economic, social, financial, and inheritance rights.

Preparations for PK-22 Bajaur by-polls underway

Departing from religion and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) has eliminated the compassion within us, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024