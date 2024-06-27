Three dacoits killed in encounter near Hatri Bypass: Police

HYDERABAD - Police have foiled the dacoity bid and killed three dacoits. According to details, a dacoity bid happened near Hatri Bypass in which three dacoits snatched Rs18,50,000 from a citizen Lal Bux at gunpoint and managed to escape however police immediately reached the spot and an encounter occurred between police and dacoits in which one dacoit killed on the spot while his two accomplices injured and shifted to hospital but succumbed to injuries. Identification of killed dacoits was ascertained by Imtiaz Ali Bhand and Ali Akbar Junejo while identification of third dacoit was underway. Police have also recovered snatched money from dacoits.

Hyderabad police arrest wanted accused in alleged encounter

Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested an accused wanted in more than 30 cases in the alleged encounter. According to a police spokesperson, a shootout occurred near the rickshaw market between Fort Police and armed suspects, accused were present there with the intention of committing a crime. During the exchange of gunfire, suspect Waseem Qureshi was injured and apprehended on the spot with his weapon, while his accomplice fled, abandoning a motorcycle. The injured suspect was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The Police informed that the suspect was wanted in over 30 cases, and efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplices.

