Three-day Theatre Extravaganza kicks off at PNCA

ISLAMABAD - Three-day Theatre Extravaganza to mark Ajoka Theatre’s 40th anniversary kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) late Tuesday to mesmerize the art enthusiasts with vibrant performances, thought provoking themes and touching messages. The festival is being arranged by PNCA in collaboration with the Ajoka Theatre with an objective of fostering healthy theatrical activities for the people belonging to the federal capital as well as surroundings. The play “Teesri Dastak”, which is one of Shahid Nadeem’s earlier plays, was presented on the first day of the festival on Tuesday evening and received overwhelming response from the audience. The story revolved around the story of residents of a rundown tenement who face imminent eviction and find an extraordinary and violent solution to ensure survival and leading to bizarre consequences. Ajoka’s iconic play “Bulha” will also be presented during the festival. Based on the uplifting and dramatic story of Sufia poet Bulleh Shah, the play has been widely performed in Pakistan, India, Iran, UK, USA and Denmark and has been lauded as a significant example of Sufi Theatre. Shahid Nadeem’s international masterpiece “Dara” will be presented on the final day of the festival. Based on the amazingly dramatic story of the conflict between Princes Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the play was adapted in English by the prestigious National Theatre London and was declared as “ play of the decade” by the English press. The play has also been performed in India and USA. In May, Ajoka held a five-day theatre festival in Lahore as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations which will conclude in November with an eight-day international theatre festival in Lahore. Shahid Nadeem, Ajoka’s Executive Director and playwright of all three plays, thanked PNCA’s Director General and his team for hosting the festival.

and recognising Ajoka’s four decades of sustained contribution to the cause of theatre for social change. The tickets for attending the Theatre Extravaganza are available at the PNCA which can be purchased by the intending visitors.