Three killed, nine injured as passenger bus collides with wagon in Rajanpur

Staff Reporter
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR    -    Three persons including two women were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon near Kot Mithan police check post on Wednesday. According to Incident Commander Rescue 1122, Dr Muhammad Aslam, a passenger bus was heading towards Rajanpur when a speeding wagon collided with the bus near Kot Mithan police check-post while saving a motorcyclist. As a result of the collision, 38-year old Nazim Hussain and two unknown women were died on the spot, while nine passengers Kahlid, Abida Perven, Abadullah, Mohsin, Sohail, Shehzadi Bibi, Zaffar, Babar and Muhammad Anas sustained serious injuries. He informed that the bodies and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for medical treatment where doctors have declared four injured critical.

The police concerned have also started investigations into the incident.

Staff Reporter

