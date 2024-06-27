Travis Head tops ICC T20I batting rankings as Babar and Rizwan slip

Abu Dhabi - Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have slipped down in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, while Australia’s Travis Head has surged to the top spot, replacing India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

Head has been in exceptional form since securing his place at the top of the order for Australia in the shortest format. He has been a standout performer in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, amassing 255 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 42.50.

The left-handed opener has struck two half-centuries, one of which came against India in a losing effort. His 43-ball 76, featuring nine fours and four sixes, kept Australia in contention, but his departure in the 17th over led to the 2021 champions falling to a 24-run defeat.

Travis Head’s outstanding performances have propelled him four places up to claim the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings. This has resulted in Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan all dropping a place to complete the top five.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has been dethroned from the top spot after a brief stay. Stoinis has slipped to fourth place, with India’s Hardik Pandya moving up to third, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in second, and Sri Lanka’s WaninduHasaranga reclaiming the top position.

England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid remains at the summit of the T20I Bowling Rankings, while Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has moved up to second after his stellar performances in the T20 World Cup 2024. Josh Hazlewood has also made significant gains, climbing three places to fourth, behind Hasaranga.