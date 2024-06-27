Thursday, June 27, 2024
Two titles each for Ahtesham and Abdur Rehman in BOP Jr National Tennis C’ship

Two titles each for Ahtesham and Abdur Rehman in BOP Jr National Tennis C'ship
Azhar Khan
June 27, 2024
Abu Dhabi   -   Sensational Ahtesham Humayun and Abdur Rehman claimed two titles each in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 that culminated at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore.

In the boys U-18 final, Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-2. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Asad Zaman/Hamza Asim beat Nabeel Qayum/Haziq Asim 6-3,6-1. In the boys U-16 final, Ahtesham Humayun beat Haziq Asim 6-2,6-2 to complete the brace of the titles.

In the boys U-14 final, Abdur Rehman beat Waqas Janas 4-1,4-2 while in the boys U-14 doubles final, Abdur Rehman, partnering with Essa Fahad, beat MUzair/MJunaid Khan 5-3,5-3 to complete the brace of titles. In the girls U-14 final, Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 3-5,5-3,10-7.

In the boys U-12 final, MJunaid Khan beat MIbraheem Hussain Gill 4-1,4-2. In the boys /girls U-12 doubles final, MMuaz/MAyan beat MIbraheem Hussain Gill/Hajra Suhail 4-1,4-1. In the girls U-12 final, Hajra Suhail beat Khadija Khalil 4-0,4-0.

In the boys /girls U-10 final, MAyan beat MArsh Imran 4-1,3-0 retd. In the boys/girls U-8, Omer Hassan Pirzada grabbed gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver medal and Eman Shahbaz bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Anika Abbas claimed gold medal, Faiz Pirzada silver medal and MAzlan Amir bronze medal.

Salman Saeed from The Bank of Punjab graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and he, along with PLTA Finance Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and former PTF Secretary General Col (R) Asif Dar, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Tariq Mehmood Malik, Mohammed Sohail Malik, Naseem Ahmed and tennis lovers.

Azhar Khan

