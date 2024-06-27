Unions say no to violence against women

LAHORE - Trade union leaders from across Pakistan took pledge to make their unions and work places gender safe at the concluding session of a two-day training workshop on Gender-based Violence & Harassment, Ratification of ILO C190, held under the auspices of Workers Education and Research Organization (WERO) and Public Service International (PSI). The Pakistani affiliate unions and federations of Public Service International-PSI attended the workshop which introduced participants to different forms of GBVH at workplace, legal framework, and best practices to prevent GBVH.

Participants drafted a sexual harassment policy and an action plan to campaign for the ratification of ILO C190 at national level.

The workshop was facilitated by Tahira Habib while former Labour Advisor Dr Javed Gill, Ume Laila Azhar and other labour leaders Abdul Latif Nizamani, Sultan Khan and Mir Zulfiqar Ali also spoke to the participants.