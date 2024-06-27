VC distributes 237 scholarship cheques

HYDERABAD - Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani distributes 237 scholarship cheques among deserving students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. To make the scholarship process more transparent, Vice Chancellor Dr Jalbani formed a committee consisting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir, Manzoor Ali Syal, Qurban Ali Farooqui, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli and Agha Saber Pathan. Speaking the ceremony Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani said that the main task of universities is to open the doors of thought. He said that universities are centers of knowledge where the mental cultivation of future architects takes place. This university, established in the name of Shaheed Rani, is the last hope of poor parents, where quality higher education is provided at very low fees and scholarships. He said that the majority of students coming to the university are from poor families. He advised the students to dream as much as possible to move forward and try to make their dreams come true.