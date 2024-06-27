Thursday, June 27, 2024
Verdict reserved on acquittal pleas of Imran, Qureshi in 'Azadi March Case'

Web Desk
2:53 PM | June 27, 2024
National

The District and Session Court Islamabad reserved its verdict on acquittal pleas in Azadi March cases of former premier Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Senator Faisal Hayat Khan on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood conducted hearing on pleas of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders.

PTI counsels Sardar Masroof, Amna Ali and Mirza Asim Baig appeared before the court.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof argued before the judge that the First Information Report (FIR) was not submitted by the mandated authority, expecting that sentence would not be awarded in case of the trial. He pleaded that prosecution had no substantial evidence except the party flags.

Later, the court reserved the verdict on twin cases registered in the Aabpara Police station without giving any date of pronouncement.

