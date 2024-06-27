Thursday, June 27, 2024
WASA launches special recovery campaign in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
June 27, 2024
FAISALABAD    -   The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a special recovery campaign from defaulters in different areas and colonies of the city on Wednesday. On the direction of the Managing Director Amir Aziz, the revenue directorates have constituted special teams for the recovery. Meanwhile, the MD said that defaulters could avail 10 percent discount by paying their pending dues and a facility of installments of the bills was also available for large amounts. He said timely payment of bills was imperative for uninterrupted water supply.

Traffic laws’ awareness continue in city

An awareness campaign in education institutions for youth and teachers was going on under the aegis of City Traffic Police. According to a spokesperson, awareness lectures were also being organised at public places, transport stands, private offices and other institutions. He said that the main objective of lectures was to sensitise the people about traffic laws. He said that traffic police were also taking effective measures to streamline the traffic volume on roads especially during peak hours.

Collapsed Sukkur Barrage gate repaired in 72 hours, claims CM

Our Staff Reporter

