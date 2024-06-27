Women’s camp for Asia Cup commences in Karachi

ABU DHABI - A four-day training camp of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for next month’s ACC Women’s T20 2024 started at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on Wednesday. Twenty-eight (28) cricketers have been invited for the camp by the women’s national selection committee, which will be onsite to assess and evaluate players’ performances before announcing the squad for the Dambulla, Sri Lanka, event. The players will also undergo practice sessions at the High-Performance Centre on Friday, while they will play T20 practice games at the Moin Khan Academy on Thursday and Saturday. The camp will be supervised by Abdur Rehman and Hanif Malik. Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed the team management for the ACC Women’s 2024. Muhammad Wasim will be the head coach, while former Test bowlers Abdur Rehman and Junaid Khan will be the spin bowling and assistant coaches, respectively. The eight-team ACC Women’s T20 will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from 19 to 28 July. In the T20I tournament, Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on the opening day of the tournament, while matches against Nepal and UAE will be played on 21 and 23 July, respectively.