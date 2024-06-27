Women to drive pink buses soon in Sindh, announces Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister said that the pre-budget session couldn’t be held due to the Senate elections scheduled in March.

Speaking in Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said that the Sindh government allocated a hefty amount of Rs959 billion for the development projects in the province.

“Even our opponents praise the public-private partnerships being introduced by the Sindh government,” he said.

According to , the Sindh Assembly holds pre-budget session every year but it wasn’t possible this time due to the Senate elections.

“Punjab allocated Rs842 billion for development schemes, KP allocated Rs416 billion and Balochistan allocated Rs320 billion but Sindh allocated a hefty amount of Rs959 billion,” said .

He added that the development schemes of Sindh were put on halt during the caretaker setup but remained continued in Punjab.

Sindh CM was of the view that no provincial government made any new airport but the Sindh government did it in Tharparkar.

“We empowered our women in Thar and made schools and colleges in that area. Our women will drive the pink buses very soon,” he said. We did record development work in Thar from 2018 to 2023, he added.