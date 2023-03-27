Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sun­day said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would distribute ration to 100,000 deserving families under the Rama­zan Food Package with the help of the district adminis­tration of the province.

Ziuallah Langu said that the ration included flour, sugar, rice, dates, tea leaves, cooking oil, beverages and other essential items.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the summa­ry of the Finance Ministry has been signed and final­ized, he said.

He said that the process of distribution of ration among deserving families would be started soon by the provincial government. The PDMA will launch the work of delivering ration to different areas of the prov­ince very soon, he added.

Despite of the difficult eco­nomic situation of the prov­ince, the actions of the Chief Minister are commendable, he said and added that the Ramazan Food Package was the vision of our leader Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo.

The scope of the Rama­dan food package will be ex­panded to the streets and in the flood-affected districts, the affected families will be provided ration under this program, he underlined. He said that the benefit of Ra­madan Food Package would reach the common man