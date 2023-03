Share:

SARGODHA - Police on Sunday arrested 12 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their posses­sion. Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Mubashir Ali, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Ka­zim, Baqer, Imtiaz and oth­ers. Police recovered 1.34 kg hashish, four pistols and valuables from the accused. Cases were registered against the outlaws.