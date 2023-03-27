Share:

QUETTA - Secretary Agriculture and Cooperation, Umaid Ali Khokhar here on Sunday paid a visit to the Sasta Ra­madan Bazaar at Meezan Chowk and Joint Road. He inspected the stalls of the Department of Agriculture and Community Affairs.

Additional Secretary Ag­riculture Naseer Khan Man­dukhel was also accompany­ing him. The Secretary said that Sasta market had been established to provide relief to the citizens in the month of Ramazan. He instructed that measures would be taken to open more Sasta Bazaars in order to provide facilities to people in Quetta adding that strict legal action could be taken against those involved in self-inflation. The Secretary also directed to maintain the quality of vege­tables saying that the govern­ment would take strict and instant action on the public complaints. He said that giv­ing relief to the citizens in all spheres of life was the prior­ity of the government,