LONDON - Ariana Madix is coming out strong after the Scandoval controversy. The 37-year-old, “is so strong, and she did great” while the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules episode on Saturday, which mostly centered on her ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, an insider told People. The source also adds that Madix and Katie Maloney, who is currently working to open their sandwich shop called Something About Her, “are putting all of this energy into their business and moving faster than ever towards opening.” Meanwhile, “Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically every­one against them. They are not displaying empa­thy at all,” the insider noted. Costar Scheana Shay gushed over Madix’s resolve on her Scheananigan’s podcast, adding it was “disgusting” for Madix to find out about the affair “the way she did.” “And then, it’s just out there for the whole world,” Shay said.