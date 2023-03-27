Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has rejected the physical remand plea against Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan for resisting the force at a police picket.

As per details, the court announced the verdict reserved earlier today in the case pertaining to resisting the force at a police picket.

The anti terrorism court has sent Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi on a 14-day judicial remand jail.

Furthermore, the Karachi police have reached the court to arrest the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, Hassan Niazi.

Earlier, the Lahore police had sought the custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi.

Balochistan Home Department had penned down a letter to province’s Inspector-General (IG), instructing the latter to hand over Hasan Niazi to Lahore police.

It is important to mention here that Barrister Hassan, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.

Police officials had said that Hassan Khan Niazi was arrested for resisting the force at a police picket.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani claimed that SP Nosherwan ‘abducted’ Hassan from outside the court despite being on bail.