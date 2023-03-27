Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that a ‘Bachat Expo’ would be held from March 28 to April 02 at the Expo Centre Karachi. He said the people were experiencing difficulties these days. He said the administration should visit shops to ensure the sale of essential commodities according to the official rate list. While expressing his views after the 4th Sehri at Aslam Road, the Governor said he would visit a street of the city to interact with the people every day. He said the people were under the sheer pressure of inflation. He further said that the Iftari would be held every day at the Governor’s House in the holy month of Ramazan.