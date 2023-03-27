Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the Model Bazar Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on Monday.

On the occasion, he reviewed the arrangements regarding the supply of free flour.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued directives on the spot to resolve them.

Mohsin Naqvi said the citizens are getting real relief from the historic Ramazan relief package of the federal and Punjab government.

He said supply of flour to the citizens should be ensured with dignity.

He said sale of essential commodities should be ensured at fixed prices.

He said zero tolerance policy should be adopted against illegal profiteers and hoarders.