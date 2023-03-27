Share:

QUETTA - Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani on Sunday paid a surprise visit to ‘Ramazan Susta Bazaar’ and various utility stores in the city.

DSP Sher Muhammad, President of Grand Alliance Bhutto Shirani, Tehsildar Suhail Khan Mandukhel and others accompanied him.

Commissioner Zhob issued in­structions to all utility stores to pro­vide more food items to the Ramazan Susta bazaar so that poor people could buy food items at a reasonable price. He said that all the utility stores would remain open for the conve­nience of the public and flour, sugar and ghee will also be available. If any utility store is found closed, action will be taken against it, he warned.