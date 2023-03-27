Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muham­mad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited flour points of rural areas in the provincial capital on Sunday. He re­viewed the process of distribution of free flour in flour supply centres of Heir, Bedi­an Road and Barki Road. He directed the administration to establish special desks for the facilitation of senior citizens, spe­cial persons and sick citizens. He also issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people. The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour points and directed the deputy commissioners to improve the arrangements. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package was to pro­vide relief to the deserving people, add­ing that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points.

DC VISITS FREE FLOUR POINTS, INSPECTS ARRANGEMENTS

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider visited various free flour distri­bution points in the provincial capital and monitored the process and ar­rangements on Sunday. She visited 21 centers, out of 42 points in the city and issued orders for redressing grievanc­es of people. She appreciated the staff after finding the public satisfied with the facility. Rafia Haider said around 39,359 flour bags were distributed in Lahore on Sunday till 2 pm and a to­tal of 508,200 bags were distributed in the city from start of the facility. The rapid response team of the com­missioner officer had also formed to ensure smooth supply of free flour to needy persons, she added. The DC di­rected the assistant commissioners to improve arrangements. She said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for convenience of people at flour distribution points