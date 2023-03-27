Share:

The government made strong promises which instilled hope in the people of Gwadar for a better future, but it appears that they have been let down. Many residents have taken to the streets to express their frustration that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has not brought any benefits to them. Instead, it has created more problems, such as a lack of employment opportunities, poor education, and insufficient traffic control. Moreover, many vehicles are taking excessive amounts of fish from Gwadar’s sea, causing harm to the local ecosystem and further exacerbating the difficulties faced by the people.

Regrettably, the situation in Gwadar is dire, and the only hope for the youth’s future is to avoid the temptation of drugs and try to find alternative ways of earning income, such as fishing. However, even this option is becoming increasingly challenging, as fishermen are facing hardships due to the illegal and excessive trawling by outsiders. The local people have the right to prevent outsiders from entering their area, and it is the government’s responsibility to protect them. Unfortunately, reports indicate that even the government is involved in these activities.

Therefore, I humbly request the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate and effective action to address the issues and problems faced by the people of Gwadar. They are human beings and deserve access to basic necessities such as food and materials for daily activities. It is time to fulfill the promises made to them and ensure that CPEC brings prosperity to the region as a whole.

SHAKIR KB,

Turbat.