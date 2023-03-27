Share:

LAHORE - On the in­structions of Caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licens­ing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sun­day. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citi­zens could visit any licensing testing center even on Sunday for the driving licensing services, adding that Driving licensing of­fices including Manawan Cen­tre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Center, Liberty Center, Arfa Karim Center and Bahria Center remained functional on Sunday. He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the licens­ing centers would be specially monitored to evaluate the per­formance. It was among top pri­orities of the CTP to issue driving licenses completely on merit, he said and added that all citi­zens coming to licensing centers should be respected and treated in a dignified way. He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in the licensing centers, adding that officials involved in misconduct and corruption would be taken to task.