ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said that the government is making all-out efforts to steer the economy out of crises in order to put it on the path of sustainable economic growth. Addressing as chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in honour of foreign diplomats, Dar said that friendly countries were expected to materialise their commitments with Pakistan that would pave the way to close the deal with the IMF and revive the economy. He said that Pakistan was a rising economy in 2016 as it was expected to become the world’s 18th-strongest economy, but was now facing serious economic challenges. He said that country would not default and the government was making all possible efforts to steer it out of a difficult situation in order to put it on the path of sustainable economic growth. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI urged the government to ensure consistency in economic policies that would enable the business community and investors to invest in Pakistan with confidence. He assured that the business community would fully support the government in its efforts to revive the economy.
