Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said that the government is mak­ing all-out efforts to steer the econ­omy out of crises in order to put it on the path of sustainable econom­ic growth. Addressing as chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Is­lamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in honour of for­eign diplomats, Dar said that friend­ly countries were expected to materi­alise their commitments with Pakistan that would pave the way to close the deal with the IMF and revive the economy. He said that Pakistan was a rising economy in 2016 as it was expected to become the world’s 18th-strongest econ­omy, but was now facing seri­ous economic challenges. He said that country would not default and the government was making all possible ef­forts to steer it out of a diffi­cult situation in order to put it on the path of sustainable economic growth. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI urged the government to en­sure consistency in econom­ic policies that would enable the business community and investors to invest in Paki­stan with confidence. He as­sured that the business com­munity would fully support the government in its efforts to revive the economy.