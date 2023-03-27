Share:

PORTIMAO - World champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati won the seasonopening Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as pole sitter Marc Marquez crashed out early in the race. Bagnaia won MotoGP’s first ever sprint on Saturday and victory in Sunday’s race, which he dominated after taking the lead, earned him another 25 points and a big lead at the top of the standings.

The Italian even celebrated his victory with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration, much to the home crowd’s delight. Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium but it was Bagnaia who was happiest as he started the season strongly after waiting six races last year for his first win and podium.

“It was very long race, I’m very happy. This season we started as I wanted, how the team wanted. Thanks to the team that has done an incredible job,” Bagnaia said. Marquez was quick off the line but fell three places behind as riders jostled for position and it was local favourite Miguel Oliveira who made a blistering start to move from fourth on the grid to first on the opening lap.