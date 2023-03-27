Share:

ISLAMABAD - Across the globe, societies are being faced with the growing challenge of drugs addiction having the wide range of verities and novel techniques, especially amongst the youngsters, and Pakistan is no exception to it.

Youth is considered the future of any country, but what if they are targeted by enemies or anti-social elements indulging them in the deadly habit of drug addiction under their inimical designs.

Cognizant of the situation, Pakistan has recently rolled out ANF Vigilance Squads (AVS) aims at countering drug prevalence around educational institutions and community centres.

“The AVS is swift, smart and service-oriented modern proactive mobile patrolling units for operations to purge the society from drug abuse,” said an official of the Ministry of Narcotics Control. The AVS, he said, in the first phase would operate in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the issue, the Upper House of the Parliament has passed two bills titled “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill,2022” and “Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act,1997” unanimously to fight the menace more effectively.

The mover of the bill titled “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Senator Mohsin Aziz said the prime objective of the bill was to eradicate drugs from educational institutions.

He said the bill made it compulsory for all educational institutions to form a ‘Disciplinary Committee’ with representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies. The committee members would have the authority to carryout inspections on regular basis in the premises of educational institutions to prevent such illegal activities.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, the mover of a bill titled “Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act 1997”, said the aim of the bill was to abate the victimization of private individuals on mala-fide charges doctored by their political opponents.

It is a universal truth that no society in the world has ever achieved the status of a civilised nation unless its people started differentiating between good and bad to save the future of the coming generations.

Therefore, keeping in view the all ills of drug addiction and purging the society of the menace, the country is striving hard for the absolute elimination of drugs to achieve the set goal of a “Drug-Free Society” besides vigorously executing its globally assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination.