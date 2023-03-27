Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar got a hearing date.

The case was set to be heard tomorrow (Tuesday) and ECP issued a cause list regarding the matter as well.

ECP issued notices of contempt to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for uttering accusations against the electoral watchdog in political gatherings, press conferences and several interviews.

Imran Khan was issued an additional notice of contempt against the chief of ECP.