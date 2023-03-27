Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has brought politics to a point of no re­turn threatening either Mr Khan or they [PML-N] would survive. He also threatened to go to any extent if his party was pushed against the wall.

He expressed these views while talking to a private TV channel Sunday. He said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief didn’t be­lieve in democratic traditions and a peaceful political environment, but he twisted politics into enmity. He said that Mr Khan believed they were his enemies while they consid­ered him their political archrival.

He said that PTI Chief’s acts have pushed them to the place where they would be forced not to follow any prin­ciple let alone talk about democra­cy. Rana Sanaullah said that either Mr Khan or they [ruling party politicians] would be excluded from politics.

Talking about the ex-premier’s term in office, Rana alleged that Mr Khan had desired to eliminate the then opposition but Gen (retd) Qa­mar Javed Bajwa didn’t extend his cooperation. He also blamed that Mr Bajwa was co-accused in framing false cases against them while ex-DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also joined hands with them in registering a heroin case against him.

The federal minister also disclosed that Mr Khan wanted to appoint re­tired judges in anti-narcotics, ac­countability and other courts where cases had been registered against them adding that President was the authority to make such appoint­ments. The interior minister said that the establishment had then re­fused to support this move which re­sulted in differences between the PTI leadership and the establishment. He said that this led to the change of government in the center as Khan’s allies joined hands with them [PDM]. He said that the opposition, not the economy was the number one issue of Pakistan for Mr Khan.

Responding to a query, Mr Sanaul­lah said, Imran Khan managed sit-ins, and protests since 2014 and lat­er exercised a vindictive attitude towards the opponents. Rana also alleged that an attempt was made to put the things on fire on May 25, No­vember 26 and at Zaman Park.

The interior minister categorically said that until Imran Khan Niazi was there, there would be neither politi­cal stability nor peace in the country.