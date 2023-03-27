Share:

KARACHI-Former Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Ansar Pervez said that Pakistan can resolve most of its problems through civil nuclear technology. He said that currently we are facing an energy crisis and about 3500 MW affordable, long-lasting and environment-friendly electricity is being obtained through six nuclear power plants. He said this while addressing a seminar titled “How important is traditional and non-traditional security for Pakistan” by Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh and International Relations department of University of Karachi at HEJ Auditorium of the varsity.

“Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission is also providing services in the field of agriculture, industry, health, natural environment and education,” Dr. Ansar Pervez added. University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that in the game of interests of international powers in the region Pakistan is being affected. He said that India and China are also trading despite conflicts, urging that the Pakistan has to pay attention to all sectors. Director of Balochistan Think Tank Network, Brigadier (Rtd) Agha Ahmed Gul said that since the division of the subcontinent, Pakistan has been facing issues like Kashmir occupations, water distribution and other problems. “Modi’s Hindutva policy has also become a major threat to the peace of the region,” he added. He said that conventional and non-conventional protection has become very important for Pakistan. Former Ambassador Qazi M. Khalilullah said that after a long war in Afghanistan, peace was established through a bilateral agreement in which Pakistan played a key role. He viewed that the resolution of the conflict is necessary, adding that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran have finally started to recover through China’s mediation “Pakistan is ready to deal with external threats but facing non-traditional threats like climate change, cyber war. Last year’s floods cost us around $15 billion. Pakistan also needs to look at its finances to ensure protection from economic risk,” Qazi M. Khalilullah added. Former ambassador Zameer Akram said that Pakistan wants to resolve its security problems according to the United Nations Charter, adding that Kashmir and Palestine issues have a central position in our foreign policy. She said that after the end of colonialism, the conflicts in the countries of Asia and Africa had taken a new direction.

Zameer Akram said that 7,000 of our soldiers are part of the international peacekeeping mission.

China and the US want to resolve the conflict through negotiations. The peace of our region was affected by the entry of the Russian army into Afghanistan in 1979

Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said that it is an open fact that India is developing nuclear weapons on more modern lines. He said that India is working on seven different issues including the Cold Start Doctrine, propaganda to denuclearize Pakistan, on the other hand has exceeded the range of its ballistic missiles by more than 5,000 km.

The seminar was also attended by Senior Journalist and analyst and Nusrat Mirza, a large number of students and many dignitaries. The IR Department vowed that experts will be invited on similar topics in the future so that the students can face the changing conditions and emerging challenges of the world.