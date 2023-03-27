Share:

LAHORE - Fatima Waheed Khan, student of COMSATS University, won the ladies singles title in the 3rd Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed Tennis Tournament beating Unayyaza Malik 6-3, 7-5 in the final played at Sports Complex Islamabad.

For third position, Saveera Hanif beat Safina 6-4, 6-3. Col Ziaudin Tufail was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing his time for the prize distribution ceremony and also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for their all-support in conducting the event.